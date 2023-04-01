"I seriously beg for him to have an Open Challenge" - Fans react as former WWE Champion demands someone to "step up" to him ahead of WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner, and The All Mighty Bobby Lashley is still without an opponent for the show.

The former WWE Champion was warming up his rivalry with Bray Wyatt ahead of The Show of Shows before the latter had to be pulled from TV due to an undisclosed illness. Lashley has been looking for an opponent ever since but has failed to get into another storyline heading into WrestleMania 39.

On the final episode of SmackDown before 'Mania, Lashley competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. While Bronson Reed nearly picked up the win by eliminating the former WWE Champion, he re-entered the ring and eliminated Reed for the win.

After his big win, Bobby Lashley took to Twitter to once again lay down an open challenge for a match at WrestleMania.

"I'll say it once again. I AM FREE SATURDAY & SUNDAY!! You can't have #WrestleMania without the All-Mighty. You just can't! Whoever wants to test me, step up!" Lashley wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see him dish out what looked like an open challenge.

Check out the tweets below:

Many fans reacted by stating that they still want to see a match between The All Mighty and LA Knight over the weekend.

Some fans also suggested that a returning superstar, such as Randy Orton or AJ Styles, could take on Bobby Lashley.

Ⓜ️🅐🅒🅚 @ssholeMack @fightbobby @WWE Perfect opportunity to debut or bring someone cleared to compete @fightbobby @WWE Perfect opportunity to debut or bring someone cleared to compete 👀

A few fans also hinted at a possible debut by Jay White to face him.

Brock Lesnar and Omos are set for a singles match at the event, and some Twitter users want to see Bobby Lashley make it a Triple Threat Match.

It’s unclear whether The All Mighty will get a match at WrestleMania 39 or not. However, there are a few good options if the creative team wants him to compete at the show.

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently took a dig at Logan Paul

Logan Paul has been one of the top part-timers in the company since WrestleMania 38. This year, he will compete against Seth Rollins in a marquee match at The Show of Shows.

The Maverick has proven himself in the ring a few times. However, The All Mighty thinks that full-time superstars should get better opportunities than part-timers.

The two-time WWE Champion told Denise Salcedo that he is looking forward to seeing the company's full-time superstars compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"For me, of course it's the guys that's spent the time and put in the work for the business," Lashley said. "We wrestle all the time, three days a week, and there's a lot of guys that have been putting that work in, like myself, all the way throughout the years, and I wanna see those guys succeed at WrestleMania."

Without naming anyone in particular, he took a dig at the YouTube sensation by stating that some just wanted to come in for one big match. It looks like his words could lead to a rivalry between the two men.

