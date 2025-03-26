"I didn't tell them" - Saraya reveals she had a crush on 51-year-old former WWE Tag Team Champion and two other ex-superstars

AEW star Saraya recently revealed she had a crush on Cope, Lita, and Scotty 2 Hotty. The 32-year-old stated she felt embarrassed when they were informed about her feelings.

Saraya was born into a wrestling family. She made her in-ring debut when she was only 13. Nearly five years later, the current AEW star joined WWE. In a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, the former Divas Champion disclosed that she had posters of multiple superstars on her wall growing up. When asked whether she had a crush on any wrestlers when she was younger, Saraya admitted that she did.

The current AEW star confessed to having a crush on WWE Hall of Famers Cope (fka Edge) and Lita. She also revealed that she was attracted to now-51-year-old former tag team champion Scotty 2 Hotty. The former AEW Women's World Champion added that while she did not tell them about it, her brother did.

"Did I crush on a wrestler? I did. Edge when I was growing up and then actually Scotty 2 Hotty, too. Like, they know, they know, too. Well, actually, I didn't tell them. My brother was just being a brother and brought it up to them. And it was really embarrassing. I was like, 'How are we in our 30s and you're telling grown men. Like, Oh my God, it's embarassing.' But yeah, they were my crushes. Lita was my crush. I loved her so much. I think that's it," she said. [From 20:36 - 21:04]

Saraya teased returning to WWE

In 2022, Saraya departed the Stamford-based company after almost a decade. That same year, the 32-year-old joined Tony Khan's promotion, where she is still under contract.

With her AEW contract set to expire later this year, the former Divas Champion seemingly dropped a WWE return tease on X (fka Twitter) as she posted the lyrics of her theme song during her time in the promotion.

"Tear the stars out from the sky!" Saraya wrote.

The AEW star recently claimed that Tony Khan's promotion does not need her at the moment. It would be interesting to see the next step of her career.

