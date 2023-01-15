"I don't think it's good on many levels" - Wrestling veteran doesn't want Vince McMahon selling WWE to controversial buyer (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo doesn't think a lot of good will come out of WWE's rumored sale to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Though rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia's PIF being a done deal have been quashed, the latter is still a contender to acquire the company. Apart from them, giants like Netflix, Disney, Amazon, FOX, and more are also in the picture.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo explained why the promotion being acquired by Saudi Arabia wouldn't be a good thing. The veteran argued that this would lead to the product remaining the same, with no positive changes being made to improve the programming.

"I just really do hope what I do hope, Chris is that, at the end of the day, if there's a sale and we have talked about that, I think...listen, bro, a deal with Saudi, I don't think it's good on many levels. The level I'm gonna talk about is they would continue to run WWE as is. With the good old boy network and the bubble," said Vince Russo.

However, Russo thinks that if an entertainment company like Disney acquired WWE, it would do an overhaul and strive to fix its weaknesses.

"If it were a legit entertainment company, if it were Disney, then all of a sudden, they came inside and looked at everything going on and the players in the game, you would see a completely different thing," added Vince Russo. (3:10 - 3:52)

Dutch Mantell on talents walking out of WWE if a deal with Saudi Arabia materializes

On the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the rumors of many talents potentially leaving WWE if the company was sold to Saudi Arabia. Mantell believes this may not happen since performers could be rewarded with big money deals and hefty paydays.

"If you taking a guy making two million a year, oh, wait a minute, my political ideology and my morality forbids me to go back. I don't know whose gonna pay you, but where you gonna go to make that type of money? You may have to suck it up or keep your mouth shut and don't look like an idiot if it does sell. If it does sell and you don't walk, now you're a liar. And people gonna be like, 'Hey, I thought you were gonna leave'," said Mantell.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



- per Several top stars in WWE are prepared to walk out, should the company be sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.- per @FightfulSelect Several top stars in WWE are prepared to walk out, should the company be sold to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/sDChoU3XAX

Regardless of who ends up purchasing WWE, it's safe to say the global juggernaut being acquired would change the landscape of pro wrestling.

