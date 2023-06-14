"I think it's important to reward that sacrifice" - Seth Rollins makes bold claim about which WWE stars should perform at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins recently disclosed that he would like WWE to give bigger opportunities to the superstars that work for the company year-round, not to the part-timers.

Triple H introduced the World Heavyweight Championship after SmackDown selected Roman Reigns in this year's draft. The Tribal Chief is a part-time superstar but has held the Universal Championship for over 1,000 days. Seth Rollins won the title at Night of Champions and has vowed to be a fighting champion. The Visionary has also issued an Open Challenge for his title next week on RAW.

During a recent appearance on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast with former WWE Superstar Mark Andrews, Rollins noted that full-time superstars deserve WrestleMania opportunities over part-time performers.

"I think it’s a balance, right? Because we’ve got so many people on our roster and so many people make sacrifices year in and year out to be in the best position they can be in when it comes time for WrestleMania, and you want to reward that. I think it’s important to reward that sacrifice," said Seth Rollins. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Rollins admitted that WWE WrestleMania is also a huge multimedia event, and there is a way for celebrities to be used properly. The Visionary defeated Logan Paul at this year's Show of Shows, and the YouTuber is scheduled to return next Monday night.

Seth Rollins on why full-time WWE Superstars deserve spots at WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania has now expanded to two nights, but there are still huge names left off of the show every year in favor of a celebrity.

During the same conversation with Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling, the World Heavyweight Champion said that not everyone is capable of being a professional wrestler the entire year and believes that those superstars should be rewarded at WrestleMania, rather than someone who got famous doing something else.

"There’s a reason those people can’t do this year-round. It’s not their bag, and it’s a difficult thing. There’s only so many humans who can do this at the level that we do it, as regularly as we do. I just think it’s important to highlight the people that really put in the time and make sure they’re taken care of before we start handing out these huge spots to people who have gotten famous in other avenues," said Seth Rollins. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

Seth Rollins defeated The Judgment Day's Damian Priest last week on RAW and is scheduled to defend the title against Finn Balor at WWE Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see who answers The Visionary's Open Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship next Monday night on WWE RAW.

Do you think Seth Rollins will still hold the World Heavyweight Championship at the end of 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

