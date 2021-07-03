"I am so underappreciated" - Seth Rollins sends a bold message about his current status on SmackDown

SmackDown star Seth Rollins has made it clear on multiple occasions recently that he isn't happy with Edge getting a Universal Championship shot once again. This week on Friday Night SmackDown, Seth Rollins confronted on-screen officials, Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, about the same in a backstage segment.

This led to Sonya Deville announcing that Seth Rollins has a chance to win the Money in the Bank this year. But for that, The Messiah will have to defeat Cesaro next week on SmackDown in a Money in the Bank qualifier match.

Cesaro and Rollins have been feuding with each other for the last several months and it will be interesting to see who qualifies next week.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to go on a rant about his current status on SmackDown. Rollins has claimed that he is so underappreciated by the blue brand.

"How these PEABRAINS became decision makers I WILL NEVER KNOW! I am SO UNDERAPPRECIATED ON THIS GOD FORSAKEN SHOW," wrote Seth Rollins in his tweet.

How these PEABRAINS became decision makers I WILL NEVER KNOW! I am SO UNDERAPPRECIATED ON THIS GOD FORSAKEN SHOW!! https://t.co/QBQY8QJh3l — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 3, 2021

WWE's rumored plans for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2021

As per the latest reports, WWE is currently planning a massive match for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2021. According to the rumors, he is set to face WWE Hall Of Famer, Edge.

WWE seems to have already started the build-up to this, with Seth Rollins expressing his anger about Edge getting a Universal title shot. Last week on Talking Smack, a frustrated Rollins took some huge shots on Edge.

"No, no, no, there's no way, they promised it to me," said Rollins. "Guys, they promised it to me, you don't understand. This is everything that I've worked for. I've never been more ready in my entire life. Mentally, physically, spiritually, I am ready to be the next Universal Champion. I deserve the opportunity, not Edge. Not Edge. Not Edge! Where's he been? He hasn't even been here since WrestleMania, he hasn't even done anything. He got his match at WrestleMania, I don't care if it was a triple threat match. That's not my fault. They put Daniel Bryan in that match. This just can't be, you guys, look, there's gotta be something we can do. I don't care what Edge wants! I'm Seth freakin' Rollins! This place revolves around me! I've been here everyday, I didn't take six months off. I've been here everyday. Busting my a**. I deserve that shot. I deserve that title match."

Edge returned to WWE TV last week and is all set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank 2021.

It is to be seen how WWE books this match and builds towards his rumored SummerSlam match against Rollins.

Would you like to see Rollins face Edge at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section!

