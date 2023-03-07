"I’ve got me a few ideas"-Seth Rollins hypes up showdown with Logan Paul on tonight's WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is adamantly waiting for his showdown with Logan Paul on this evening's edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary has been very vocal about his dislike for the celebrity boxer turned pro wrestler, even stating in countless interviews that Paul's model for making it into WWE is one that could potentially kill the industry if others decide to follow it.

The rivalry became worse when Paul cost Rollins his chance to become United States Champion by attacking him in the Elimination Chamber. This led to Austin Theory retaining.

Now Rollins and Paul are set to go face-to-face on this evening's RAW, a confrontation that will most likely confirm a matchup between the two at WrestleMania 39. Ahead of the show, Rollins has taken to Twitter to let the WWE Universe know that he has a few ideas of what to do when he sees Paul in person:

"I’ve got me a few ideas."

A top AEW star paid tribute to Seth Rollins at last night's Revolution

Seth Rollins is team WWE through and through, but that doesn't mean the AEW fan base doesn't acknowledge his influence on the business. Rollins' old Shield partner Jon Moxley paid tribute to the Visionary by hitting his signature Curb Stomp on Adam Page at last night's Revolution. The move was so well executed that the fans began singing Rollins' current WWE theme.

Rollins has stated in past interviews that his relationship with his fellow Shield brothers, which includes Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, is not as strong as it was when they were a crew. He attributes growing apart from Moxley and Reigns to each man's individual successes, but how they will forever be bonded by their run as The Shield.

