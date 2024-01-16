"I wanna see this match again" - WWE Universe reacts to potential Brock Lesnar return match at Elimination Chamber

The WWE Universe reacted to Brock Lesnar's potential return match at next month's Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

Lesnar has not been seen on WWE television since SummerSlam back in August when he lost to Cody Rhodes. He even gave Rhodes his seal of approval after the match by raising his hands before leaving the ring.

With Elimination Chamber less than two months away, fans are looking forward to the biggest names coming Down Under. One page on X even shared an idea of having Seth Rollins defend the World Heavyweight Championship against The Beast at the event.

One fan is excited about the idea:

"Low-key i wanna see this match again ngl."

This fan wants Lesnar to turn his attention to Gunther and not the World Heavyweight Championship:

"Lesnar should focus on Gunther at Mania. That's it."

Another fan has his own fantasy booking of the World Heavyweight Championship match at Elimination Chamber:

"Put Rollins in the chamber tbh and have 5 opponents against him. I'd pick Sami, Dom, Drew, Ivar and Gable and have Rollins win from being in there first."

Here are the rest of the memes and reactions to the idea of Lesnar facing Rollins at Elimination Chamber:

It's unclear what WWE's plans are for Lesnar, but the Royal Rumble is in two weeks. It's the place for surprise appearances and the 46-year-old remains a huge attraction. However, his focus might not be on WWE at the moment.

Is Brock Lesnar returning at UFC 300?

According to former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, Brock Lesnar will be at UFC 300. Bisping has a gut feeling that Lesnar will fight again under the UFC banner now that the company has merged with WWE.

"UFC 300, will we see Brock Lesnar on there again? Bisping said on his YouTube channel. "It sounds stupid because Brock Lesnar is no spring chicken. He's 46 years old, but remember Randy Couture fought on to the ripe old age of about 47. Fighters have gone on longer. Guess what? When there are millions of dollars on the line, people will come and fight," said Bisping. [2:54 - 3:14]

Lesnar has the chance to become the only fighter to be on the UFC 100, 200 and 300 cards along with Jim Miller, who called out the former WWE and UFC champion after his win at Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker 2 last Saturday.

Who do you want to see face Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber at WrestleMania? Share your answers in the comment section below.

