"I haven't waxed yet" - Paige spills the beans on her drug test in WWE

Saraya (fka Paige) has had a tumultuous time with WWE, as she was always in the headlines for one reason or another. She recently shared her experience when the company drug-tested her.
It is well-documented that WWE prohibits its wrestlers from using steroids and performance-enhancing drugs. The company enforced a drug-testing policy in 1991 under Vince McMahon's regime and has punished several wrestlers in the past for violating it.
Speaking on her Rulebreakers podcast, Saraya couldn't keep it PG while discussing WWE's wellness policy with Shotzi.
"Oh my God. I used to have, like, the biggest f****** pube sometimes, because, you know, when you're single, you know, I don't like to shave... So you're just like, 'Saraya, come in, come in, you need to take a f******* p*** test'...I was like, 'I'm so sorry I haven't waxed yet. Wait, I was grown out,'" Saraya said.
You can check out the full episode below:
Is Paige coming back to WWE?
Since leaving AEW, Saraya has shifted her focus to writing books and other outside ventures.
Her recent memoir, titled "Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives," resonated with the audience.
With AJ Lee back in WWE, fans are clamoring for Paige to follow in her footsteps.
Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The Anti-Diva said she misses being on the road with the company.
"I'm always gonna have that feeling because WWE's doing amazing things right now, and you're just like, man, I miss being in the locker room, I miss being around people like Nattie, I miss my sisters, I do miss that, and I miss being a part of these things."
Paige was forced to retire from WWE in-ring competition due to a career-threatening neck injury in 2018. She has since come out of retirement and gone on to have a memorable short run with All Elite Wrestling.
Will she return to WWE for one final run? Only time will tell.
