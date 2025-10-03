WWE has a strict wellness policy in place and regularly tests its talent. Former NXT Superstar Shotzi recently shared her experience when she was randomly drug-tested.

The Ballsy Badass parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion earlier this year after the two parties couldn't come to terms on a new contract. During her six-year stint, she had her fair share of ups and downs.

Shotzi spent the majority of her time under NXT, where she won the Tag Team Championship with Ember Moon. The 33-year-old star also had a brief run on SmackDown, but got stuck in limbo.

Blackheart has now returned to the independent circuit, having ignited an entertaining storyline with Matt Cardona to determine the true Indy God in GCW.

Speaking on Rulebreakers with Saraya, Shotzi recalled that she was once pulled aside for drug testing, but things got awkward when she realized she had to poop as well.

"So, drug testing for WWE, they're like, they're really spontaneous. You'll be like mid whatever you're doing, and they're like, 'Hey, come here. We need you to p*** right now.' And like you got no time to think. You just got to go. So, like, I go in there and I also had to poop. But once they're in there, they can't release you like you can't leave the room until you pee, and like I had to poop."

Blackheart further described her experience as "traumatizing."

"This poor lady had to watch me poop before I gave her my pee sample. It was traumatizing. I’ve never pooped in front of someone like that before.

You can listen to the full episode below:

Will Shotzi return to WWE anytime soon?

During the conversation, Shotzi said she is having the time of her life on the indies and wouldn't return to WWE for the foreseeable future.

"Not right now. Just because like I am having so much fun on the indies and I think I just need more time to do me and have fun before I go in there. Because I just want to make so much noise here doing me, to where I would go back there and just be undeniable. Like they couldn’t throw me into catering, they have to use me. I want them to be forced to utilize me."

Blackheart has previously aired her frustration over WWE not returning her mini tank, which was part of her entrance.

