"If it doesn’t happen, don’t get mad at me" - Cody Rhodes hints at major change in WWE 

Roman Reigns' reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion culminated on the Grandest Stage of Them All last night as Cody Rhodes finally finished his story after a roller-coaster of a main event.

The Tribal Chief merged both the WWE and Universal Championship during his reign, and the company introduced a new belt only last year. It appears The American Nightmare hopes another one is resurrected.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cody Rhodes reiterated that he hopes to revive the winged-eagle belt, which became incredibly famous during the Attitude Era. The newly-crowned champion even reminded fans that in 2011, he introduced a brand new Intercontinental Championship belt. However, Rhodes also added that he does not run things at the Stamford-based promotion, so it is not a done deal.

"However, I had changed a title previously in the past. I am not in charge of anything. I am no longer an EVP. I have no stroke over anything except for being the champion. I think it would be special to see a championship, one that I grew up on. They know what I'm talking about. I get I'm not in charge of anything. Triple H is in charge of everything, but you guys are right. The winged eagle. If it doesn't happen, don't get mad at me! I will do what I did last time, and I'm going to try my best,'' said the newly-crowned Undisputed WWE Champion. [H/T: Ringside News]

Cody Rhodes as WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL [Credit: WWE]

Post-match, as several major players from the past and present celebrated the new champion in the ring, The American Nightmare invited Bruce Prichard and Triple H to the stage. The Game raised Rhodes' hand, signaling the dawn of a new era.

Bayley sends a message to Cody Rhodes; What's next for WWE SmackDown?

In the penultimate match of WrestleMania Sunday, Bayley defeated IYO SKY after an amazing back-and-forth to capture the WWE Women's Championship. This marked the first time since the 2020 edition that both the Royal Rumble winners walked out of The Show of Shows as champions.

Following her magnificent victory last night, The Role Model shared a social media post posing alongside Cody Rhodes and captioned it with a two-word message.

''2024 Era,'' she wrote.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes will align with Friday Night SmackDown in the coming weeks. The Undisputed WWE Universal Title has almost been native to the blue brand since Roman Reign's reign began in 2020.

With RAW already having the services of the World Heavyweight Champion in the form of Damian Priest, The American Nightmare could make a switch to Friday Night SmackDown in the coming weeks and kickstart fresh rivalries with the likes of Randy Orton, LA Knight, or possibly continue the ongoing one with The Bloodline.

