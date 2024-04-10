Imperium member sends message to Sami Zayn following WWE RAW

Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL to end Gunther's historic reign. An Imperium member has a message for the new champ following their encounter on WWE RAW.

Zayn partnered with Chad Gable to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci last Monday. The new Intercontinental Champion and Alpha Academy's lead mentor were victorious, with the latter getting a title shot next week on RAW in Montreal.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Kaiser shared his promo from Monday's episode criticizing Zayn as champion. He was adamant that all the things he said were the truth.

"Facts #LK #LudwigKaiser #EuropeanElegance #APlusEVERYTHING," Kaiser wrote.

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were unhappy that The Ring General was no longer the Intercontinental Champion. Imperium cannot stomach that someone like Sami Zayn ended Gunther's 666-day reign at WrestleMania XL.

Gunther had the match won and got too cocky when he decided to taunt Zayn's wife in the front row. It allowed Sami to regain momentum by hitting the then-champ with a brainbuster on the top turnbuckle. He then hit a couple of Helluva Kicks for the pinfall victory.

It was Gunther's first pinfall loss on the main roster. It was also his first pinfall loss since losing the NXT UK Championship to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 on August 22, 2021.

Sami Zayn planning to do more things outside WWE

It seems like WWE has a more relaxed policy on talent doing projects outside the company. Sami Zayn recently announced that he'll have his own live comedy show called Sami Zayn & Friends on May 11 as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival.

Zayn also hired a manager and agent to handle things outside WWE, which he's willing to explore. He told The Ringer Wrestling Show that he always wanted to be a standup comedian and was able to show some acting chops in WWE.

"Enough people started telling me, 'You're a pretty good actor.' 'Yeah? Really? I always thought I'd be alright.' 'You're funny.' 'Really? I always wanted to be a comic when I was a kid. You don't say.' It made me feel good," Zayn said. "I always thought I had a knack for it and all of a sudden, I got to flex those chops a little on WWE. I thought, 'Let's see what's going on outside of WWE TV.' The mentality within the company, in regards to how they approach talent wanting to do outside stuff, has really changed as of late, for the better. We'll see." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Zayn is going to be busy in the next few weeks as he defends the Intercontinental Championship and prepares for his live comedy show.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here