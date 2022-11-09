An incredible fact about Logan Paul suffering an injury during his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel has now come to light.

Paul challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in only his third match for the company. The match took place in the main event of the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. At some point during the bout, Paul suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and Meniscus in his left leg. Despite the gruesome injury, the rookie wrestler completed the match.

In what can only be described as a crazy piece of coincidence, Logan's injury came 7 years to the day after Seth Rollins suffered the exact same injury in 2015.

Rollins, then WWE Champion, defended his title against Kane at a house show in Dublin, Ireland in November 2015. While attempting a Sunset Flip from the top rope, he landed awkwardly and his left leg gave out from underneath him. The injury resulted in The Architect having to relinquish his championship.

While to be fair, Rollins' injury happened at a house show on November 4th, the news broke the following day. This makes it exactly 7 years before Logan Paul would suffer a similar injury on an international tour.

Another shocking similarity between the two moments is that the referee for the Rollins vs. Kane match and the Logan vs. Roman Reigns match was the same man, Ryan Tran.

"He's one of us" - Bobby Lashley praises Logan Paul after his performance at Crown Jewel

The YouTube celebrity has impressed many with his performances during his two previous matches. However, Logan Paul raised many more eyebrows during his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has now appreciated the work put in by the 27-year-old.

Lashley took on Brock Lesnar on the same show in a losing effort. He has since re-entered the U.S. title scene after brutalizing Seth Rollins on last night's RAW.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, The All-Mighty revealed that he respects The Maverick due to his commitment to wrestling. He also expects the social media star to have a big future in the business:

"I have a little respect for Logan because I’ve seen him put in the work and that's one thing," said Lashley. "Somebody that comes from outside the business, they usually only have one match, but he actually signed a contract, he’s one of us, he’s been putting in a lot of work, he’s put in a lot of time. I would like to see what he does here." (From 3:50 to 4:04)

With Logan Paul expected to be out for at least 6-9 months, we will not be seeing him potentially take on Bobby Lashley in a WWE ring any time soon.

