Injury update on Jey Uso following WWE Wrestlepalooza disaster

Jey Uso suffered a big gash on his head at WWE Wrestlepalooza during The Usos' match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Main Event Jey has shared an update on his injury a couple of days after beating LA Knight on RAW.

For the first time since March, Jimmy and Jey teamed up at Wrestlepalooza to take on The Brons, with Knight as the special guest referee. Knight disregarded the rules as the match turned chaotic, leading to the use of weapons.

At one point in the match, The Yeet Master hit Breakker with a steel chair on the back. He swung too hard, and a part of the chair ricocheted, busting him open. He was reportedly put on concussion protocol but was cleared and able to beat Knight two nights later on RAW.

In a post on his Instagram stories on Wednesday, Jey Uso shared an image of his stitched head. It was healing quite nicely, but it still looked gnarly. You can view the photo by clicking this link, via WrestlingWorldCC on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Usos, since they seem to be at odds with The Megastar. Jey doesn't like LA Knight, but Jimmy appears to be supportive of his former SmackDown colleague.

Former WWE writer not a fan of Jey Uso potentially turning heel

While Jey Uso has not fully turned heel, he is showing villainous tendencies even though he's still among the most popular WWE stars on the roster. Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo was not a fan of Main Event Jey turning into a bad guy, questioning the potential move on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

"What is the point of making people boo Jey Uso? Can somebody explain that to me? He's lifting up kids in the crowd, everybody is YEETing, we're selling 'YEET' shirts, [and] he's the number one merch guy. And now you've literally got the fans booing him," Russo said.

The Yeet Master's quest to become world champion again has hit a snag due to a variety of reasons, mainly The Vision.

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing.



