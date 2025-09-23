4 Ways Jey Uso can finally turn heel after abandoning his brother on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has been dropping various hints of a heel turn on RAW in recent times. The YEET Master has adopted a more serious demeanor lately, indicating that he is on the verge of embracing his dark side. Last night on RAW, Jimmy Uso asked him to help out LA Knight against The Vision. Shockingly, Jey refused to listen to his brother and lend a helping hand.In fact, he abandoned Big Jim on the stage to deal with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker alone. It was a strong hint that Jey Uso is no longer interested in listening to his brother, as he is a master of his own decisions. It almost makes it certain that the former World Heavyweight Champion will turn heel soon, but fans now wonder how WWE will pull this off.Let's discuss four ways Jey Uso can turn heel on WWE RAW:#4. He can align himself with The VisionJey Uso has been feuding with The Vision for the past several weeks on RAW. Despite their animosity, certain things are notably common between the two parties. The Vision's goal lies in taking control of WWE with absolute power. Meanwhile, Jey wants to redeem his glory days by making a massive impact in the company, perhaps by becoming a world champion.It makes their goal more or less the same, despite their being on divergent roads. However, sooner or later, Jey Uso can realize that instead of fighting, joining Seth Rollins and his crew would be a much better decision for him. Therefore, he might fully embrace his heel turn by joining The Vision on Monday Night RAW in the coming months.#3. Jey Uso can abandon Jimmy Uso mid-match on RAWDespite the rugged interactions on last night's RAW, The Usos are set to battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed next week in a Tornado Tag Team Match. Jey Uso is clearly frustrated with his brother for his stance on the situation with LA Knight. Every crack in their bond is deepening Jey's torment, and it could all boil down next week on RAW.During the tag team match, Jimmy might go for a hot tag, but The YEET Master might jump off the apron to abandon his brother yet again. Such an angle could send shockwaves throughout the arena. It could show an egoistic side of Jey that does not care about anything, not even his brother. Such an angle could put a question mark on his character while prompting his heel turn.#2. Jey can execute a sadistic post-match betrayalJey Uso has been on a retrospective journey of late. Slowly and gradually, he is realizing that his cheerful personality can only take him this far. The 40-year-old could also surmise that he needs to free himself of all bonds to achieve his goals, similar to what Roman Reigns did during his 'Head of the Table' run. Such a mentality could force him to remove his own brother from his path, as the latter has been a reason for his recent defeats.Main Event Jey might destroy Jimmy Uso next week on Monday Night RAW to embark on a new journey. There are chances that The Usos might taste another defeat at the hands of The Vision in their upcoming match. Another loss could compel The YEET Master to snap. As a result, he can lay out his frustration on Big Jim by unleashing a sadistic attack.#1. Jey Uso may cost Cody Rhodes at Crown JewelOne of the most interesting segments of RAW this week was between Jey Uso and his longtime friend Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare gave a pep talk to the OG Bloodline member backstage amid his recent struggles. However, it was visible that Jey had no interest in Rhodes' words, but rather in his Undisputed WWE Championship.He was constantly glaring at the title as if something was brewing in his mind. The desire to win a world title again might put Jey Uso against The American Nightmare. He could cost Cody Rhodes his upcoming match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, officially turning heel in the process and making a statement that he is going after the Undisputed WWE Championship.However, this is an opinionated piece and it will be interesting to see how things actually shape up. The upcoming episode of RAW will shed light on the future of The YEET Master.