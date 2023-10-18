"Interesting" - Speculations arise as major star's return hinted by WWE for Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is one of the most extravagant shows produced by the Stamford-based promotion. The last two editions featured some remarkable contests and top names; this year looks to one-up all of that.

Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley are slated to defend their titles on the show already. The former will fight Drew McIntyre in a highly anticipated contest for the World Heavyweight Championship, while the latter has four contenders to survive.

It was recently reported that Triple H wielding much of the power over creative has led to many of the significant changes on television, including several returns. Another top star is now rumored to join SmackDown after taking time off since the summer - Bianca Belair.

She is featured in the official poster of the show, which was released on social media by WWE and Triple H.

Check out the screengrab of some reactions to the official poster for WWE Crown Jewel featuring absent superstar Bianca Belair:

Is Bianca Belair returning for the international show?

The EST won the Women's Championship at SummerSlam from Asuka, only to drop it immediately to IYO SKY as the latter cashed-in her Money in the Bank contract. Charlotte Flair - the third participant of the original contest - will face the champion in the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

A 62-year-old non-wrestling legend recently named Bianca Belair as one of the most notable names who made a change in WWE. Read about it here.

Jade Cargill calls potential future showdown with Bianca Belair WWE WrestleMania worthy

Former AEW star Jade Cargill is now officially a member of the global juggernaut. She appeared on television for WWE Fastlane, and, for the season premieres of SmackDown Friday night and the company's flagship show this past Monday.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Cargill shared her feelings regarding a match against Bianca Belair. An interesting fact about the two is that The EST is the longest reigning women's champion of the modern era, while the former AEW star holds the record for the longest title reign for any championship in AEW's history:

"I am [interested in facing Bianca Belair], and it's definitely a WrestleMania main event. That's something that will have people glued to their television screens. That's something that will have people buying out stadiums. That's a dream match and I think people will show up and show out for that one," said Cargill.

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley also expressed a desire to face Jade Cargill. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair responded by stepping inside the squared circle either alongside or against the former AEW TBS Champion. Check it out here.