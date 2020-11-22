There's a big fight feel in the air today. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns tonight to close out a star-studded Survivor Series PPV. McIntyre earned his way into this match by defeating Randy Orton on Monday Night RAW to win the WWE Championship for the second time.

What happened before that match though, had people talking almost as much as the conclusion of the match did. Long time friend Sheamus wanted to help motivate The Scottish Warrior, and did so by reminding him where he came from... and also by giving him a really big sword.

Complete now with his new sword and ring gear, Drew McIntyre stood atop the stage prior to his match with Orton and staked the ground as flames shot out in the ThunderDome.

Yeah, it was a really incredible visual, but is the new entrance here to stay? Sportskeeda caught up with Drew McIntyre ahead of Survivor Series and we asked him just that.

Will Drew McIntyre keep the sword as part of his entrance?

Advertisement

We know the WWE Champion has that sword on loan from Mr. McMahon himself, but will he continue to wield it tonight at Survivor Series and into the future?

"I hope so. It's freaking cool. Like some entrances get old after a few weeks or whatever, but I was like, man, this will never get old for me. I hope it doesn't get old the fans."

The sword, the kilt, and the pyro do all combine to make an incredible visual, but for Drew McIntyre, it really means bringing an element to his character that he's been wanting for some time now.

"There's so much potential now. What we can do. Like so many options. We brought in, kind of, the Scottish heritage. Scottish branding, which I've wanted to do for a long time. But we thankfully saved it. So it was an evolution of the character and you got to keep evolving in WWE 52 weeks a year. So there's a lot of potential with it. Even if we change it up slightly as we go."

There's a big fight feel in the air today! Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are ready to tear the ThunderDome down tonight at #SurvivorSeries.



I had the pleasure of chatting with @DMcIntyreWWE this week. Get your pregaming started early by checking it out: https://t.co/81tBOClNu8 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) November 22, 2020

Make sure to check out our entire conversation with Drew McIntyre above. The WWE Champion compared his win over Randy Orton Monday to his win at WrestleMania. Also, he revealed why he hopes The Undertaker isn't really retired.