"Is this true?" - 28-year-old star reacts to making history with WWE WrestleMania weekend title match

WWE WrestleMania weekend hosted some big championship matches, one of which was won by Carmelo Hayes. The newly crowned NXT Champion created a new record by winning the title on Saturday.

Carmelo Hayes signed a WWE contract on February 12, 2021. He won the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament to come into the limelight just in time for the brand’s reboot.

Melo won the NXT North American Championship on the October 12 episode of NXT after successfully cashing in his Breakout Tournament contract on Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

At New Year's Evil on January 4, 2022, Hayes defeated NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong to unify the North American Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship, which was retired.

He didn't just stop there, as at Stand & Deliver 2023 over WrestleMania weekend, Hayes defeated Bron Breakker to become the new NXT Champion.

He took to Twitter to ask his fanbase whether he had created a new record by becoming the only superstar to win three different singles titles on the brand.

"Streets saying I’m the only person in NXT to hold all 3 single titles…is this true?"

Check out the tweet below:

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole are the only two Triple Crown Champions in NXT history. Unlike them, however, Melo has won three singles titles without winning the tag team championship of the brand. He made history with his latest win at Stand & Deliver.

Carmelo Hayes wants to face a former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 40

WWE has been giving Carmelo Hayes a good push on the NXT brand for some time. He has won three different titles in 22 months.

Fans could soon see him move to the main roster, where many dream matches await him. The 28-year-old wants to fight Seth Rollins in particular, that too at next year’s WrestleMania.

On an episode of the Under The Ring Podcast, Hayes discussed a wide variety of subjects. When asked who he’d like to face at WrestleMania 40, he picked former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins.

"Seth Rollins," Carmelo Hayes said. "I feel like if there’s anybody that I find as similar to me or my style that I would mesh well with in the ring, it’d be Seth Rollins."

Hayes is one of the most athletic stars in the company today, and it would be exciting to see him face off against someone like Rollins. The Visionary could give him a good rub if the two men meet in the ring down the line.

Do you want to see Carmelo Hayes vs. Seth Rollins at next year’s WWE WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

