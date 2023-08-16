Is WWE running The Bloodline storyline into the ground? Veteran agrees while taking a shot at Paul Heyman (Exclusive)

Jey Uso's kayfabe exit from WWE has given the long-running Bloodline angle a new direction, but not everyone is happy about where the company is heading. Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts about dragged-out stories and felt the Samoan saga was going the nWo route.

While Russo gained acclaim for his work in WWE's creative team during the Attitude Era, he was also part of WCW during the company's final years. Decades have passed since then, and Vince still gets criticism for some of his decisions while in WCW, and Russo takes responsibility for missing the mark with some ideas.

Russo argued that he promised himself never to fall into the trap of repetition on TV and, in a bid to put out fresh content, admittedly churned out a few failed projects.

"Yeah, bro, some of my stuff didn't work, but bro, I always vowed I was not going to repeat the same thing over and over again," explained Russo. "Just like Chris said, I would rather try something new and have it fail than do something over for the 100th time, and guess what, bro? What else did we say on this show, bro? I said, what happened to nWo? They ran it into the ground when it didn't mean anything."

Vince Russo reviewed the recent developments in the Bloodline saga and clearly wasn't a fan of Jimmy Uso's explanation for turning on his brother.

Russo said WWE had made a mistake by over-extending the narrative and recalled Paul Heyman's recent comments about what's next for Roman Reigns and crew.

Russo took a jibe at Roman's Wiseman while sharing his verdict on The Bloodline's future:

"Oh, now all of sudden, Jimmy's reason for laying out his brother, 'Oh, really, bro?' They jumped the shark? Really, bro? How long did I say, bro? Dragging it out, dragging it out! My god, if Paul Heyman says they are in the bottom of the third, I hate to see what the top of the fourth looks like."

When will Jey Uso make his WWE return?

For fans wondering, Jey Uso being moved to the alumni section doesn't confirm his legitimate WWE departure, as his absence is all just storyline.

WWE is visibly building up towards a brother vs. brother match, and considering how massive the clash can be, many feel it's best saved for a grand stage like WrestleMania. However, the mega show is still a long way away, and there is every possibility WWE will offer the first-time-ever showdown sooner rather than later.

During a recent episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell speculated that Jey Uso would need to "disappear" for at least three months before they get the story back on track.

What are your predictions? What does the next chapter in the Samoan war have in store for the fans?

