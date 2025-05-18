"It blows my mind" - WWE slammed by wrestling veteran for not pushing 34-year-old RAW star (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran admitted that he remains mind-blown about the fact that WWE doesn't utilize a 34-year-old top RAW star. He noted that the superstar could be a game-changer.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was asked about the state of the current Women's division on RAW and SmackDown, with the general criticism that there is a lack of storylines and character development (barring a few names). It has little to do with the athletic abilities of the women, but more about the fact that there hasn't been too much progress in the division, like there was in the years before.

The wrestling veteran was then asked by host Dr. Chris Featherstone about who he believes could change the women's division. Vince Russo said that the two names he believes could make a difference are AEW's Britt Baker and current RAW star, the 34-year-old Scarlett:

"I don't know what Britt Baker's status is with AEW, but she'd be absolutely tremendous there. My god, bro. It blows my mind that they don't use Scarlett. It blows my mind that she's not used. I don't understand that for the life of me." [From 01:07 to 01:31]

Russo added that Scarlett has a great look and should be given a greater role on television.

Vince Russo thinks WWE should make a character around Scarlett's paranormal fascination

Scarlett, along with former WWE star Shotzi, runs a paranormal investigation series on YouTube known as "Chamber of Horrors."

It has seemingly continued despite Shotzi's contract not being renewed. Russo explained why it needs to be a part of her character on television, particularly her fascination with the paranormal.

Russo explained that her work on YouTube could easily be utilized in her character:

"I guess she's into the paranormal, like big time. Make that her freaking gimmick! How hard is that to do? Gosh man, that's great stuff. We get back to this every time. They [WWE] don't know how to do stuff like that. They know how to do wrestling stuff, that is it. Well if you tell them that she's into the paranormal, make a character and storyline around it." [From 02:16 to 02:58]

The entire premise behind what Russo said is essentially so that the 33-year-old star, like other WWE Superstars, can be used in a way that plays into their strengths. The idea is to allow superstars to be themselves, so there's a greater chance of them connecting with the audience.

This is perhaps why Russo isn't too impressed with the crossovers, the acquisition of AAA, and other attempts to collaborate with other promotions.

Russo fundamentally believes that the sports entertainment giant must first prioritize giving opportunities to their own superstars and allow them to shine before thinking about collaborations. Per the ex-WWE writer, the company only has a few current superstars who are truly "over" with the larger audience.

