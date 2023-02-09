“It changes your life” - Seth Rollins reveals which WWE Hall of Famer inspired his career

Seth Rollins debuted in WWE in November 2012 and has since been one of the company's mainstays. Not only has he won the world title several times, but he has also been involved in some of the best matches the Stamford-based promotion has produced in the last decade.

Some fans even label him as the official new 'Showstopper' owing to the fact that every year he delivers some adrenaline-pumping contests that have plenty of rewatch value.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Visionary recalled going to a live event with his family and witnessing Hulk Hogan wrestle. Rollins said that he was hooked after that experience.

"The first time I ever saw pro-wrestling live, was in a place called the Wharton Field House in Moline, Illinois, right across the river from where I grew up. My dad, my uncle, they took me to a non-televised event there. So the first time I heard 'Real American' in person, my life was changed, dude. It was changed forever. These were superheroes in person live. Not in comic books, not on TV screen, they're live in person. I can feel the sweat, I can see everything, I mean, the pageantry of the whole process, I was hooked, so stuff like that, it changes your life as a four year old," said Rollins. [From 1:42:22 to 1:43:00]

Rollins also stated during the same interview that becoming a WWE Superstar was the job he had always wanted since he was four years old:

"That is the job I want, actually. I have the job I want. Round of applause for that. Applause for having the job you want. That rocks man. Then it's not a job. It's just fun. I'm very fortunate to be on that end where my dream has come true. Since I was like four years old. [From 1:39:36 to 1:39:56]

Seth Rollins names former WWE Superstars as his Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling

During the same episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins was asked about his in-ring Mt. Rushmore of professional wrestling, The Visionary named Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero, Bret Hart, and current AEW star Bryan Danielson.

"The in-ring, yeah. It gets crazy. I go Shawn [Michaels], I go Eddie Guerrero, Bret "The Hitman" Hart. And man, I'm gonna throw out a wild one for you guys because he's currently performing right now. But The American Dragon Bryan Danielson," Seth Rollins said. "Daniel Bryan in WWE. His body work I think when it's all said and done will stack up with those guys. I hope to be in the conversation one day, maybe at least in the conversation or whisper on the side, something like that."

Out of the names mentioned by the former WWE Champion, he has only faced Bryan in the ring.

