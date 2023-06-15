It would be insane to even "cut five minutes from a Bloodline segment," says former champion

The Bloodline is the premier faction in WWE, and former champion Cameron Grimes thinks that cutting their time on television would be insane. The 29-year-old star recently spoke about his move to the main roster.

As part of the 2023 Draft, several stars, including Cameron Grimes, moved to the main roster and have slowly started getting some time on television.

Fans usually get to see at least one or two matches and segments involving The Bloodline on the blue brand every week. The former NXT North American Champion believe that he had to wait for his SmackDown debut as WWE was looking for the right time to bring him onto the Friday Night Show.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Cameron Grimes said that many incredible storylines were building up from Royal Rumble to WrestleMania, and there was no reason to “cut five minutes” from a Bloodline segment to build him over.

"If you watched our product that whole stint going into the Rumble and going into WrestleMania, there has been incredible segments that’s been happening on television. I think I would be insane to say like, ‘You know what, let’s cut five minutes from this Bloodline segment to establish Cameron Grimes right here,’" Grimes said. [H/T - Fightful]

The Bloodline has had some incredible segments and matches since the beginning of 2023. It has allowed stars like Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa to show their true potential to the WWE Universe.

Cameron Grimes debuted the same night when Roman Reigns made The Bloodline apologize to him on SmackDown

The Technical Savage made his first appearance on SmackDown on May 5, 2023. He was interrupted backstage by Baron Corbin, leading to a match between the two men a week later.

Cameron Grimes took just six seconds to stomp down his opponent with the cave-in to pick up a monumental win on debut. It was the same night when Roman Reigns made The Usos apologize for failing to win back the tag team titles. He then challenged Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for Night of Champions alongside Solo Sikoa.

In the same interview with Ryan Satin, he revealed that he took a break after his final NXT match and waited for his big SmackDown debut.

"I feel like it was all timing. I definitely took that down period of time and got in the best shape of my life. I’ve taken advantage of the PC. They have everything. If you’ve ever watched Rocky, like the scene where Drago is in the gym and he’s got all the equipment hooked up to him and the breathing tubes, that’s what they’re doing at the PC now."

The 29-year-old star added that he has reached new heights with his main roster move.

"So I’ve just been completely taking advantage of that and getting ready because I knew that I am at the pinnacle now. I am at the top. There is no higher. You saw me at the bottom, in the super indies. There is no higher. I cannot go any higher now. So the only thing I can do now is stay here and try to make the most out of it," Grimes said. [H/T - Fightful]

The former NXT North American Champion believes that he is now at the top of his game and needs to push ahead to achieve bigger things.

WWE could give him a run with the United States Championship or have him run into The Bloodline in a couple of segments to make him a bigger star.

