"It just didn't feel right" - Massive Triple H mistake on RAW questioned by veteran; Roman Reigns could lose at SummerSlam

WWE made a big mistake before the end of this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, believes Bully Ray. The legend also talked about the possible outcome of Roman Reigns' match at SummerSlam 2025.On the latest edition of the red brand's show, Jey Uso locked horns with Bronson Reed in a singles match. In the last stages of their bout, Bron Breakker came out of nowhere to hit a vicious Spear on The Yeet Master. Breakker and Reed then started assaulting Jey, before Roman Reigns came to his cousin's aid.At first, Reigns cleaned house, but was later outsmarted by Seth Rollins' teammates. The show ended with Breakker and Reed standing tall alongside Paul Heyman, flaunting Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase. Bron and Bronson are all set to face Roman and Jey at SummerSlam 2025.During a recent edition of the Busted Open Podcast, host Dave LaGreca said that he believed the Triple H-led creative team made a big mistake by reminding fans of Seth Rollins with Paul Heyman holding up the MITB briefcase as it took the spotlight away from Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.&quot;I almost wish Paul Heyman at the end of that show didn't hold up the Money in the Bank briefcase because the last thing you saw is him standing in the ring with Bronson and Bron, and he was holding up that Money in the Bank briefcase. That reminded me of Seth Rollins. Up until that point, I wasn't thinking of Seth Rollins,&quot; LaGreca said. [11:34 - 11:53]Bully Ray agreed with LaGreca, saying that although the MITB briefcase did not overshadow Reed and Breakker's work on RAW completely, it still made fans think of Rollins.The Hall of Famer added that he believed The Visionary's group felt out of place ever since they were put together on TV, but things could change for them if Rollins returns to cash in his MITB contract and his teammates win against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at WWE SummerSlam.&quot;All he did was hold up a briefcase, and now what's the last thing you remember? Seth Rollins. It's not gonna make us forget about what those other two guys did last night, but it reminds you that Seth is there... We were not sold on this new group from day one. Not for any other reason, it just didn't feel right... Come this weekend. If those two guys can defeat Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, and if Seth Rollins did pull the wool over everybody's eyes and comes back and cashes in, those guys are the top of the food chain on the RAW side,&quot; Ray added. [11:58 - 15:05]Check out the podcast below:Seth Rollins was reportedly initially booked to face LA Knight at WWE SummerSlamSeth Rollins locked horns with LA Knight in a singles match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. During the bout, The Visionary suffered an unfortunate injury, and the contest ended in The Megastar's favor.According to a recent report by Cory Hays of BodySlam, Knight was initially scheduled to lose to Rollins at SNME, but the ending of their match changed after Seth got injured.The report also highlighted that the former World Heavyweight Champion was slated to have a rematch against LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam 2025, where Knight would have won.Check out the report below:It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for WWE SummerSlam 2025.Please credit the Busted Open Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.