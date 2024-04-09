"It makes my heart happy" - Former Bloodline member opens up about Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania victory

A former Bloodline member has shared his reaction to Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL.

Roman Reigns and The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania. The victory meant the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match the following night would be competed under Bloodline Rules. Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, John Cena, The Final Boss, and The Undertaker all got involved in the match last night. In the end, Rhodes was finally able to finish his story and dethroned The Tribal Chief to become champion.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Jey Uso commented on Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns. He noted that he felt excited for the 38-year-old and is ready for tonight's episode of RAW. Main Event Jey shared he received a voicemail from Rhodes at 5 A.M. thanking him for being there for him.

Uso said The American Nightmare didn't have to thank him for anything and is excited for a new era in WWE.

"It’s hard to express feelings. Just seeing his family in there, his mom. It just makes my heart happy. That’s all I can say. He’s inspiring, still. Smart man. I got a voicemail from him at like 5 a.m. last night saying, 'Thank you for being there for me.' Man, he don't have to say none of that to me because I know what time it is with Cody. That’s my dawg too. If he ever needed anything, I’m there. That’s like my brother. I got him. If I say I got you, Uce, I got you. I’m gonna have him as long as he’s here, wherever he goes. I’m just very happy. It’s a new era, man. He’s the Undisputed WWE Champion now. When Triple H said it’s a new era, today, tonight, when we go to Raw, it’s about to set off," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Cody Rhodes praises Roman Reigns following WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes referred to Roman Reigns' run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as the greatest title reign in history.

Speaking at the press conference following Night Two of WrestleMania XL, Rhodes broke character to praise his rival. The RAW star said that while they aren't friends, he has admired The Head of the Table's title reign. He added that he hopes to be half as good as the champion as Roman Reigns was.

"Roman Reigns, obviously he and I are not good friends, but that's the greatest championship reign in sports and entertainment. And as much as I don't agree with his style, and the way he went about being a champion perhaps, I still hope I can be half the champion that he was for WWE, as a leader, as the quarterback," he said. [From 0:33 to 01:08]

Expand Tweet

Fans have been waiting for a long time for Cody Rhodes to finish his story. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the veteran now that he is the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Are you happy Cody Rhodes is the new champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion