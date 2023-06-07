"It might be possible" - Fans want Triple H to bring in 30-year-old superstar for a one-off match in WWE

The wrestling world wants Triple H to bring in New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay to WWE.

Ospreay recently teased a match between him and Seth Rollins on social media. Interestingly enough, Rollins also joined in and sent out a tweet directed at the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

On social media, fans expressed their desire to see Ospreay in a one-off match, similar to Jushin 'Thunder' Liger. In 2015, Liger faced Tyler Breeze at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Shelton Hull @SheltonHull @johndauria6 It's unlikely, but it's such a good idea that it might be possible. Contracts mean nothing. @johndauria6 It's unlikely, but it's such a good idea that it might be possible. Contracts mean nothing.

Rusty Shackleford @dethorder @johndauria6 Never say never. Don't see it happening but wilder things have happened @johndauria6 Never say never. Don't see it happening but wilder things have happened

DoubleJForChamp @RealRyanMilli @johndauria6 The problem would be who goes over. I don’t think Ospreay wouldn’t do business, but he’s also seen as a top talent in the world so I don’t know if I’d want to really “lose” If that makes sense @johndauria6 The problem would be who goes over. I don’t think Ospreay wouldn’t do business, but he’s also seen as a top talent in the world so I don’t know if I’d want to really “lose” If that makes sense

Owen @OwenSDET3 @johndauria6 I can’t see it happening in the slightest, but I’m going to have faith that it’ll somehow happen @johndauria6 I can’t see it happening in the slightest, but I’m going to have faith that it’ll somehow happen

Geo @GeoKnowsBest @johndauria6 Yup, if the money is there Will will do it. @johndauria6 Yup, if the money is there Will will do it.

Jay @bootlegyukon__ @johndauria6 I think something is def being cooked up @johndauria6 I think something is def being cooked up

Bron Breakker called out Seth Rollins for a WWE World Heavyweight Title match

On this week's episode of NXT, Bron Breakker called out Seth Rollins for a match and challenged him for his newly-won world championship.

Rollins is on the back of his first successful defense of the World Heavyweight Title, having beaten Damian Priest this week on RAW. Breakker, who turned heel a few weeks ago, put the newly crowned champion on notice during a parking lot interview segment. He said:

"I'm gonna start holding everyone accountable, all the way from the top to the bottom, alright? And speaking of all the way to the top, how about our own WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Monday Night Rollins, the workhorse of WWE. You know what? How about you prove it? Because you're familiar with how we do things here because you were the first ever NXT Champion, and I was the most dominant NXT Champion. So why don't you come here and put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against me."

Rollins hasn't competed in NXT in years. However, with several main rosters stars now appearing on the brand, the World Heavyweight Champion could be next. A match between him and Breakker would be one to watch out for.

Should Triple H bring Will Ospreay for a one-off match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes