"It must mean something" - Fans spot another potential hint surrounding CM Punk's WWE return

The WWE Universe is claiming that they have spotted another hint that CM Punk will be making his return at Survivor Series.

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage in 2021. The promotion sold out the United Center in Chicago based on the rumor that he would return. Unfortunately, Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling was hampered by injuries and controversies. He infamously went on a rant targeting The Elite and Hangman Page following All Out 2022.

After several months away due to injury/ suspension, Punk returned on the debut episode of AEW Collision on June 17, 2023. However, he got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In on August 27, resulting in his termination from the promotion. AEW President Tony Khan ironically had to announce that he fired Punk in the United Center ahead of the September 2 edition of Collision.

The account "Teffo" on X has shared another possible hint about Punk's rumored return at WWE Survivor Series. They shared an image from a new Survivor Series hoodie released by WWE and noted lightning bolts next to the company's logo on the sweatshirt.

Fans reacted to the potential hint in a variety of ways. Some fans were seemingly convinced that the lightning bolts were a reference to Punk, while others thought it was a reach to connect the image to a potential return at Survivor Series.

Former WWE star Rob Van Dam says AEW Collision was created just for CM Punk

Rob Van Dam recently disclosed that he heard from someone backstage at AEW that Collision was created for CM Punk.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, former WWE Superstar RVD shared that people were concerned following Punk's exit for the future of Collision on Saturday nights. RVD noted that he was told by someone that the show was created for Punk:

“People were like, ‘How’s Collision going to go on without CM Punk?’ At first, I didn’t know what they meant and then I was told that that was kind of, like, his show or it was created for him. I was told by somebody. That’s the way somebody put it. So anyway, it seemed like that was his showcasing show or whatever.” [From 05:02 to 05:23]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

All Elite Wrestling fired CM Punk, but he remains a daily topic of conversation as the promotion tries to turn the page. Only time will tell what lies ahead for CM Punk and if he will return to WWE.

Do you think Punk will appear at WWE Survivor Series on November 25? Sound off in the comments section below.

