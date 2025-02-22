"It's too late" to build on Drew McIntyre's issues with a prime WWE star for WrestleMania 41, HOFer says

WrestleMania 41 is still nine weeks away, but WWE is already "too late" for a high-profile Drew McIntyre rivalry, according to a veteran. McIntyre's path to The Grandest Stage of Them All remains ambiguous.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, the Scot was visibly mad after Damian Priest eliminated him from the titular contest. But his anger was not directed at Priest. Rumors were swirling online there were real-life backstage issues between him and fan-favorite superstar, LA Knight. This angle was brought to television and they went back and forth on social media. But Kevin Nash feels the train has left the station.

On Kliq This, the WWE Hall of Famer shared his honest thoughts on a potential Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight rivalry this WrestleMania season going full swing. Nash says they cannot build on the momentum they had immediately following the Rumble, and now it does not have the same intensity:

"There was a clip that went around on Instagram—it was a house show and it looked like it got stiff. Or maybe it was SmackDown. It looked like Drew [McIntyre] got stiff with LA Knight and LA Knight shot back a little bit and they did business," Kevin Nash said. "If it's a shoot, it doesn't get past the night it went down. [...] It's too late. They already did. They just did it. I watched it. They each got a receipt and then they did business. It's done." [From 0:16 to 1:52]

Drew McIntyre was supposedly penciled in to face his former rival Damian Priest on the grand stage, but the angle appears to be dropped. WWE reportedly reconsidered it after a severe fan backlash.

WCW veteran Disco Inferno feels LA Knight and Drew McIntyre could steal the show

After Disco Inferno claimed he spoke to LA Knight, he touched upon the rumored WrestleMania program between The Megastar and Drew McIntyre.

According to Inferno, who discussed Drew McIntyre's path to WrestleMania 41 on the K100 podcast, they could pull off a show-stealer rather than the originally planned match between McIntyre and Damian Priest. The retired wrestler pointed to both their capabilities on the mic, stating that when it comes to the buildup itself, it's a win for WWE fans:

"Drew probably would like to be higher up on the card. But if he's not, I guarantee you he feels working with LA Knight is not a bad spot."

Meanwhile, The Scottish Psychopath's booking has been questioned in the busiest time of the year, especially on the heels of the hottest rivalry WWE offered in 2024, between him and CM Punk.

Despite all this, Drew McIntyre continues his pursuit for blood as he targets the Anoa'i family on SmackDown, while also laying the groundwork for an Undisputed WWE Title program with Cody Rhodes.

