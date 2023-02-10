"It's over" - WWE fans heartbroken as Sami Zayn confirms next chapter after ending his bromance with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn has teased the return of his old gimmick, and fans were divided in their response.

Zayn's addition to The Bloodline elevated the stable to a different level. The former Intercontinental Champion spent months developing a special bond with The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns. But it all came crashing down at Royal Rumble when Zayn attacked the Tribal Chief to stop his attacks on Kevin Owens.

Since then, Sami Zayn and Reigns have crossed paths once on SmackDown. The former Honorary Uce challenged the Tribal Chief to a title match at the Elimination Chamber. The latter accepted it and warned Zayn that he would suffer punishment in front of his family for breaking up The Bloodline.

Sami Zayn took to Twitter to share his new merchandise, which broke the hearts of many in the WWE Universe. His new t-shirt is an updated version of the previous one, which read "Sami Uso." Only this time, "Zayn" is plastered over "Uso," confirming the return of his old, standalone gimmick.

WWE fans instantly hijacked his post in the replies, but they seemed divided. While many expressed their excitement to see Zayn return to his element and challenge Roman Reigns, others grieved over the end of the fan-favorite bromance on the blue brand.

Here are some of the best reactions to Sami Zayn's post:

There were also those who saw the bright side, i.e., Sami Zayn walking out to his theme music and the crowd greeting him with a deafening pop. Many urged him to unleash his old, dominant self as he prepares for his title match against The Head of the Table.

As of this writing, there is no update on Sami Zayn or Roman Reigns' appearance on this week's Friday Night show. But it is worth noting that The Usos are scheduled to defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Ricochet and Braun Strowman this week.

Sami Zayn stuns Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns was upset with Jey Uso ditching The Bloodline. The Right Hand Man's reluctance to contact the Tribal Chief further annoyed the Head of the Table. He blamed Sami Zayn for causing a divide in the group and vowed to punish his former Honorary Uce.

Zayn was prepared to launch a sneaky attack as he came for Reigns from behind. He hit the Tribal Chief with a devastating Spear to send a message as their title match at Elimination Chamber was confirmed.

Who do you think will win at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section.

