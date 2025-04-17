"It's what the story called for" - Paul Heyman OPENS UP about the Bloodline putting him through the announce desk

Last summer, Paul Heyman was the victim of a brutal attack by the new Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. Recently, the Hall of Famer reflected on the actions of the Solo Sikoa-led group.

During the June 28, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the new Bloodline launched a vicious attack on The Wiseman after he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief.

This assault by Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Sikoa included a Samoan Spike and a Triple Powerbomb through the commentary desk. Following the violent beating, a post-show digital exclusive showed Paul Heyman being stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

During an appearance on the SI Media podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that the shocking actions by Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa were crucial for the storyline. According to Paul Heyman, this level of intensity from the new Bloodline was unforeseen by the audience, and it had to take place at MSG.

"It's what had to be done. It's what the story called for. It's what was needed. And certainly, based on the reaction to this day, it wasn't what people were expecting. People didn't think we would go to that degree, and Solo [Sikoa] needed to, and Jacob Fatu needed to, and Tama Tonga needed to, and Tonga Loa needed to. That rogue Bloodline had to go so over the top, so grotesque, so unheard of. And they had to do it in Madison Square Garden. No doubt!" he said. [From 45:03 to 45:44]

Paul Heyman breaks character to praise major WWE star

At WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena. He captured the title from the OTC at last year's Show of Shows in Philadelphia.

That being said, in the same interview, Paul Heyman broke his on-screen character and heavily praised The American Nightmare.

"I love Cody Rhodes; I respect Cody Rhodes; I admire Cody Rhodes; I have an affinity for Cody Rhodes. I've witnessed Cody Rhodes' growth on a daily basis up close now for several years. He is a remarkable professional, the likes of which we've never seen, even in John Cena," he said.

With The Wiseman in his corner, CM Punk will headline Night One of The Show of Shows when he battles Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match on April 19, 2025.

It remains to be seen if Reigns can secure a big win over his opponents at WrestleMania 41 without Heyman in his corner.

