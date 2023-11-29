"It's time," "He deserves everything" - Seth Rollins to finally lose the title to 10-time champion, according to WWE Universe

Seth Rollins' reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion has crossed over 180 days, and The Visionary entered WarGames with the title. However, fans recently reacted to the possibility of a 10-time champion becoming the next World Heavyweight Champion of Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion as he defended the title on numerous occasions, whether it was house shows or NXT. The Visionary won the title in Saudi Arabia after he defeated AJ Styles in the finals and won the entire tournament at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary gave a title shot to Main Event Jey Uso for an upcoming episode of the red brand. The WWE Universe reacted to the announcement of the match and the possibility of Jey Uso being the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans believe a storyline with Jey as the champion and Drew McIntyre as the challenger can be played out well, as the potential feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins doesn't need the title. It will be interesting to see who becomes the next World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer compares Seth Rollins to 'Macho Man' Randy Savage

Seth Rollins has wrestled in WWE for over a decade, and The Visionary has played different roles on different brands over the past few years with promising success rates. The fans are often treated by a different version of the superstar as he's growing and evolving in the business.

Speaking on the Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (aka DDP) praised Rollins' current work with the promotion and also compared him with the late 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. Check it out:

"Once Seth started to really run with this character, I was amazed that it's very Macho (Randy Savage), in the sense that Macho Man would have a different elaborate outfit every match," revealed DDP. "And that's the only part of Macho Man I'm taking the likeness from. Every match, every entrance, every interview, he is some new crazy, amazing outfit. That makes him pop. You know, and it makes him different." [51:30 - 52:02]

Seth Rollins recently defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023. The Visionary is also set to defend the title against Jey Uso on an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Do you want to see Jey Uso as the next World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.