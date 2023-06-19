"It's my time now" - 32-year-old star sends bold warning to Trish Stratus ahead of WWE RAW

An up-and-coming superstar has sent a message to Trish Stratus ahead of their clash tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

WWE Money in the Bank is just around the corner, and there is one spot remaining in the Women's Ladder match at the premium live event on July 1. However, Bayley was recently talked into putting her spot in the bout on the line against Shotzi during this past Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Trish Stratus' protege, Zoey Stark, has already qualified for the match, as well as her rival Becky Lynch. Stratus has the opportunity to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match tomorrow night on RAW but will have to go through former Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez to do so.

Ahead of their qualifying match tomorrow night on WWE RAW, Raquel Rodriguez took to Twitter to deliver a warning to the Hall of Famer.

"It’s me, hi. Miss me? @trishstratuscom with all due respect, it’s my time now. No hard feelings. #WWERaw," tweeted Raquel Rodriguez.

Zoey Stark discusses working with Trish Stratus in WWE

Zoey Stark made her main roster debut on the May 8 edition of the RAW, where she vanquished Nikki Cross in a singles match. At WWE Night of Champions, Stark helped Trish Stratus to defeat Becky Lynch.

Stratus distracted the referee, and Zoey emerged from under the ring to attack The Man ringside. Trish was able to capitalize and went on to win the match via pinfall at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

During a recent interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, the 29-year-old admitted that she was unaware of who came up with the idea of her to work with Stratus, but wanted to thank them because she loves it.

"Honestly, I don’t know [whose idea it was to put me with Trish Stratus]. If you’re asking legitimately, I really don’t know but whoever came up with that idea, thank you, because I love it. Trish and I, we are getting along great, we’re having a fun time and she’s being awesome and mentoring me and giving me good tips," said Stark. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Zoey Stark defeated Natalya to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London on July 1. It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus can also qualify for the bout or if Raquel Rodriguez punches her ticket to the ladder match at the premium live event in a couple of weeks with a huge win tonight on RAW.

Which female superstar would you like to see win the Money in the Bank contract for a guaranteed future title shot? Sound off in the comments section below.

