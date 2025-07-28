"It’s time to step away" - WWE star assures he will fully retire and end his 26-year career

2025 has been a roller coaster of emotions for the WWE Universe. A fan-favorite star will not just end his in-ring career but also retire his gimmick once and for all.John Cena recently revealed why it's time for him to hang up his wrestling boots for good.The Cenation Leader is currently in the midst of his farewell tour, which means every premium live event will be the last of his career.The next stop on his tour will be SummerSlam in New Jersey, where he will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight.During FAN EXPO Denver 2025, John Cena revealed that he made a promise to himself when he joined pro wrestling in 1999 that he would call it quits once he was a step slower. The 48-year-old legend believes now is the time, as he has started to lose a step as a wrestler.“Early on in my career, I made a promise to everybody who shows up and gives their all that once I was a step slower, I would let the young and gifted talent flex their muscle. And that time is now. So, it’s time to step away.”For those doubting the seriousness of his retirement, Cena said fans won't see him in his signature ring gear after the end of 2025.“You guys will know that I’m serious in January when I don’t come back wearing jorts and I’m in a suit.” (From 2:57 to 3:15)You can check out the full clip below:Who will face John Cena in his final WWE match?John Cena's last match is scheduled to take place in his hometown in December. Though the details of the show have not been made public yet, WWE may have locked in his final opponent.According to WRKD Wrestling, Gunther has been discussed as a potential last opponent for John Cena.&quot;Gunther is currently planned as John Cena’s final opponent.&quot;Whether the two men will face each other in a champion vs. champion match remains to be seen.If you use quotes from the article, please credit FAN EXPO Denver 2025 and give an h/t to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.