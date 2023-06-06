"It’s our turn"- WWE legend seemingly teases return after Paul Heyman issues ultimatum to Jey Uso on RAW

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is bound to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller as Jey Uso will seemingly decide his future with The Bloodline. Amid all the chaos, Rikishi has also teased getting involved in the ongoing saga surrounding the heel stable.

Jimmy was kicked out of The Bloodline last Friday after he attacked The Tribal Chief at Night of Champions. However, Jey's stance is unclear as he did not participate in the betrayal of Reigns and tried to stop his brother from doing so.

Although Roman is assured that his cousin will fall in line, we will get the final answer on the upcoming SmackDown. Paul Heyman was present on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, where he issued an ultimatum to Jey Uso to choose between his twin or Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Heyman's message received an immediate response from Rikishi, who is The Usos' father. The WWE legend sent a three-word message on Twitter.

"It’s our turn …" he tweeted.

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI It’s our turn … It’s our turn …

If you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

WWE is reportedly planning a match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa down the line

The ongoing civil war between The Bloodline has been one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling in the last few years. While Solo Sikoa has been Roman Reigns' most trusted stablemate through all this, a recent report has indicated that he could also soon betray The Tribal Chief.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, the dissension within The Bloodline could set up a match between Solo and Reigns down the line. With other reports claiming that a face turn is on the cards for the Head of the Table, The Enforcer could be the perfect feud for him when the inevitable happens.

However, the two are on the same side now and will likely collide with The Usos at Money in the Bank. Another speculated match for WWE's upcoming premium live event is Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso. It seems like Jey's decision on SmackDown will decide what goes down at the historic event in London.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes