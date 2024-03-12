"It still f***king hurts man" - 30-year-old star reacts to being attacked by Randy Orton

A popular YouTuber has reacted to getting RKO'd by Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown. Logan Paul and KSI own the Prime Energy Drink, and the brand has announced a sponsorship deal with WWE to have their logo in the middle of the ring of premium live events moving forward.

The two stars appeared on this past Friday's edition of SmackDown to announce the new sponsorship deal. Randy Orton tried to attack Logan Paul and get revenge on the United States Champion for hitting him with brass knuckles at Elimination Chamber 2024.

However, KSI wound up taking the RKO from Randy Orton, and he reacted to the moment on today's ImPaulsive podcast. The 30-year-old admitted that taking the move from Orton hurt but noted it was also one of the best things he has ever done in his life.

"Honestly, one of the best things I've ever done in my life. Bro, he f***ed me up. Like, he literally, I don't know if we can show the photo. But he grabbed my head and slammed me into his bicep. My nose is smooshed, my lip got cut up, like the inside of my lip is just destroyed from my teeth slamming into his bicep. And I was just like 'f***!'. Because it hurts, it still f***ing hurts man," he said. [From 42:38 - 43:17]

You can check out the video below:

Dutch Mantell wants to see WWE SmackDown star involved in Randy Orton and Logan Paul's rivalry

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is hoping to see a former Universal Champion get another shot at Logan Paul's United States Championship.

Kevin Owens battled Logan Paul at Royal Rumble and almost won the title. However, he ripped the brass knuckles away from Paul and used them to knock him out. However, the referee caught Owens at the last moment, and he was disqualified.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell said he wants to see Owens involved in the United States Championship match with Logan Paul and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

"Well, he [Kevin Owens] gotta be in that because he spent the whole match on commentary. He has to be involved there somewhere; I really haven’t put much thought into it. I wouldn’t mind seeing a three-way with those guys because they can put a hell of a three-way together. I can take three ways because they are not that hard to figure out," said Mantell.

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Logan Paul has been very impressive in his limited matches as a WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the United States Champion, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Impaulsive with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Have you enjoyed Logan Paul's US Title reign? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion