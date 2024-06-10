Jackie Redmond says WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman intimidates her

Paul Heyman is renowned for his work in the wrestling business, particularly in WWE. For his contributions over the years, he was inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame in April over WrestleMania XL weekend.

In the last decade alone, he managed Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns— three of the top superstars in the business who each had a prolonged world title reign in the company. Naturally, his presence could intimidate somebody who is coming in for the first time.

WWE RAW interviewer Jackie Redmond revealed that it is the case with her but in the best sense of the word. On Sportsnet 590 - The Fan, she praised The Wiseman for his ability to hold the interest of the audience for how much ever time he has on-screen:

"I thought he [Paul Heyman] was a genius then [before she joined WWE]. Just watching him you know… Formulate words, put speeches together, you know… really orchestrate an entire scene even when he’s not the person speaking. So, I’ve always admired him from afar. But going into WWE, I was nervous to meet Paul Heyman. I still am very intimidated by him."

Jackie feels that people do not give her honest feedback as she moves ahead in her career, but Heyman is one of the few who actually does:

"And I first started, and he gives me feedback all the time which I love. For any aspiring broadcasters out there, feedback is your best friend. Good and bad, like, you need it. I mean, he gives me that. I find it harder to get, the more I go on my career, get honest feedback and he gives it to me," she added.

Paul Heyman recently disclosed on Instagram that he will be present at a major fan expo later this year, on November 9.

Jackie Redmond spills the beans on the WWE Hall of Famer's process

Jackie Redmond further discussed about a moment when she was in Gorilla with Paul Heyman. The Wiseman asked her to watch a musical performance of legendary musician Prince with him. He told her to pay attention to how Prince can control an audience.

She revealed that they watched the entire performance and ultimately Jackie was astounded by how Paul Heyman works at his craft at this stage in his career, despite already being really good at it:

"And how does he figure out how to do it? He looks at some of our greatest artists of our time. And says, 'How do they perform? How do they keep an audience over an eight-minute performance, or a concert, or a one song?" I guess it blew my mind that this man at this stage of his career still looks at things like that about how to be better and how to perfect something that he’s already so good at."

After his title reign ended at 1,316 days, Roman Reigns decided to take some time off from WWE TV. Heyman, meanwhile, accompanies Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa on SmackDown.

The Wiseman has repeatedly shown utter bafflement at how Sikoa has taken over the position of "Tribal Chief," admitting that he has no clue about Roman's whereabouts.