Jacob Fatu reacts to Bloodline member's latest tweet ahead of WWE SmackDown

Anoa'i family member and popular professional wrestler, Jacob Fatu, has reacted to a recent tweet from WWE veteran Paul Heyman.

Ahead of this week's SmackDown, Heyman took to Twitter to address The Bloodline's brutal attack on Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble premium live event. During the closing moments of the show, the now-former Honorary Uce hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair, only for him to pay the price.

Taking to Twitter, Heyman addressed Zayn's removal from The Bloodline in the most poetic way possible. The Wiseman wrote:

"The flowers on the lei represent the members of the Bloodline. When attached to the vine (or the family itself), the flowers stay fresh, vibrant, alive. When removed from the vine ..."

In reaction, Jacob Fatu tweeted out a 'prayer hand' emoji.

Check out Fatu's reaction tweet below:

Vince Russo on Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns possibly taking place at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn is expected to face Roman Reigns at the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event.

Vince Russo recently provided his take on the match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, he said:

"Here's where they are. AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar. We know, no way in heck AJ is gonna beat him, but this is the way they always think, bro. If they have a hell of a match, Sami Zayn is gonna get over even if he loses. You know that's how they think. He's gonna have a hell of a match in his hometown, and he's Rocky Balboa, and he's not giving up, and Roman Reigns is shaking his head, saying, 'I can't put this guy away.' That's gonna get Sami over!"

Reigns will appear on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown to address the fallout from the Royal Rumble premium live event. It remains to be seen what The Tribal Chief has in store for the WWE Universe.

Would you like to see Sami Zayn be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 4725 votes