Jade Cargill appears to react to recent rumors with cryptic message

WWE star Jade Cargill has seemingly responded to recent rumors with a cryptic message today on social media. The former AEW star competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Cargill debuted on WWE programming during the Fastlane Kickoff Show in October 2023. She finally laced up her boots in the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. The former TBS Champion made it to the final three before Liv Morgan eliminated her.

The 31-year-old has once again disappeared from WWE television following the Royal Rumble. Cargill was brought to the company last year, so the promotion likely had plans for her during this year's WrestleMania season. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer recently noted that there were plans for Jade Cargill to be in the Women's Elimination Chamber match but the company decided to go with Raquel Rodriguez instead.

The absent star took to Instagram today to seemingly respond to the recent rumors about her. She noted that she pays too many bills to worry about things that don't impact her income. You can check out her Instagram story by clicking here.

"I pay too many bills to be paying attention to s*** that don't pay my bills", she shared on Instagram.

Jade Cargill details how WWE show will display how hard it is to be a professional wrestler

Jade Cargill was at the premiere of Hulu's Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez earlier this month and believes the show is going to showcase the struggles of being a professional wrestler.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the former AEW star explained how becoming a professional wrestler was not an easy task. She added the new reality show is important because it highlights how much work goes into the craft.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career," said Jade Cargill. [3:01 onwards]

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend will go on to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley can successfully defend her title agianst Nia Jax this weekend in Australia.

