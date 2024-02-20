Jade Cargill's scrapped plans for WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth revealed - Report

Jade Cargill had a commendable WWE in-ring debut at Royal Rumble late last month. However, the former AEW star is yet to sign exclusively to a brand, and the company has decided not to book her for the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

On SmackDown this past Friday night, Jade was seen backstage with Nick Aldis, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair. Tiffany Stratton, who had qualified for the Chamber match earlier on the show, walked into the room and flaunted her victory in front of her opponents. Cargill got involved, but the general manager de-escalated the situation.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio claimed that this segment was aired on television to foreshadow Jade Cargill's addition to the women's Elimination Chamber match. However, things were shuffled around as the creative team figured her title contention did not make sense right away. This brought Raquel Rodriguez into the picture:

"Obviously we saw something change in the women’s match. The women’s battle Royal and it probably did since Friday. If you saw the scene on Friday where they had everyone there that was for the women’s Chamber, they had Cargill in the room, basically foreshadowing," Meltzer said. "The plan was Cargill and they took her out for probably all the reasons that I said that they should because it actually… If you really looked at it, it made no sense to put her in that Chamber match. None at all, so they didn’t. They put Raquel Rodriguez in instead.”

Raquel Rodriguez unexpectedly returned to WWE programming after months of inactivity. This was because the former NXT Women's Champion was dealing with mast cell activation syndrome. Rodriguez contended for Ripley's Women's World Championship a few times last year, including a notable one-on-one clash at the Payback Premium Live Event.

Meanwhile, her former tag team partner, Liv Morgan, is a woman on a mission. She will also join Rodriguez inside the chamber, along with Becky Lynch, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and the latest NXT import, Tiffany Stratton. The star-studded lineup is sure to tear the house down in Perth, Australia, on Saturday night.

Will Jade Cargill wrestle at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Jade Cargill signed to WWE in September 2023. She made her first TV appearance during the pre-show of Fastlane the following month. Despite initially cooling off on her potential owing to the time it took for her in-ring debut to happen, the WWE Universe appears to be firmly behind the former AEW star.

Bianca Belair recently predicted that if the two were to lock horns in the not-too-distant future, they could easily pull off a blockbuster showdown. WrestleMania XL seems like an ideal location for the first-time-ever clash to happen.

Do you think the creative team will book Jade Cargill's first feud against The EST of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE