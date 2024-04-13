Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and more WWE Superstars react to real life Bloodline member's heartfelt update

A real-life Bloodline member Naomi, recently shared a heartfelt update on social media following her appearance at WrestleMania XL.

The 36-year-old returned to WWE at Royal Rumble earlier this year after stepping away from the wrestling promotion in May 2022. She entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match at number two and lasted over 62 minutes before getting eliminated by Jade Cargill.

The former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion joined forces with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to take on Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors in a six-woman tag team match at The Show of Shows. The baby faces won the contest as Big Jade floored Dakota Kai with Jaded to pin her.

Naomi's real-life husband, Jimmy Uso, also competed at The Showcase of Immortals where he faced his twin brother, Jey in singles competition. However, unlike his wife, the former multi-time Tag Team Champion failed to secure the win.

Nami recently took to Instagram to share a reel, featuring several in-ring and backstage moments from WrestleMania XL, with a heartwarming caption dedicated to her real-life husband Jimmy Uso.

"Ooooo Jim lol 'My favorite person to share the ups and downs of life with is you.'️❤️☝🏾💚 #wrestlemania40," she wrote.

The Instagram update caught the attention of several WWE Superstars, including Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and R-Truth, who commented on the post. Other superstars, including Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Nikkita Lyons reacted to the update by dropping a like.

Former Bloodline member makes bold claim following WrestleMania XL

The Bloodline faced a major blow at The Show of Shows after Roman Reigns lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. Despite the contest being subject to 'Bloodline Rules', The American Nightmare finally finished his story with assists from John Cena, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, 'Main Event' Jey Uso was asked about his take on the future of The Bloodline, following The Tribal Chief's loss at 'Mania. In response, the former multi-time Tag Team Champion claimed that his family would continue to flourish as it had done for the last fifty years or so, with several young members already waiting in the wings.

"I'm not going to say that The Bloodline is gone because The Bloodline is WWE. My whole family for over fifty years, right? And we are going to go another fifty years, I feel like. Because we've got a little kid. I have so many little cousins that are lined up... They are ready because they watch every week... They are lined up and they are ready, and they are deep," he said.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso won a Fatal Four-Way match to become the number-one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship. The 38-year-old pinned Drew McIntyre after interference from CM Punk. The contest also featured Bronson Reed and Ricochet.

