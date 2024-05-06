Jade Cargill shares an emotional update following first WWE championship win

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill recently shared an emotional update on social media following Backlash France.

Cargill teamed up with Bianca Belair to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the premium live event. The match, marred with a few botches, ended with the EST pinning Asuka to secure the win for her team. The title win is the first ever for the former AEW star in the Stamford-based company.

Jade Cargill recently took to Instagram Stories to post an emotional message following her major win. The newly crowned champion wrote that she wished her mother could have seen her win the title at the premium live event:

"I really wish I could have had my mom there last night. But I know God has a reason for it all. I know she is proud of me.🥰," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

A screengrab of Jade Cargill's Instagram Story.

Jade's mother passed away last year after battling cancer. The 31-year-old signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based company in September last year. The former AEW TBS Champion made her in-ring debut for the wrestling promotion in the Women's Royal Rumble match and made it to the top three.

Jade Cargill talks about her daughter following massive win at WWE Backlash France

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was the only set of titles that changed hands at Backlash. It was Jade Cargill's first-ever championship match in the wrestling promotion.

In a post-Backlash press conference, Belair and Cargill were asked about being role models for several young women. In response, Jaded pointed out that she wanted to be an inspiration to little kids around the world, especially her daughter, Bailey Quinn:

"It means everything. I have a seven-year-old at home, and I want her to know she can do any and everything regardless of the obstacles ahead of her. We are out here taking things down every day and making historical moments like we are doing now. In the French culture, we are here to show and represent that regardless of the skin tone, regardless of how you look, regardless of where you come from, you can do anything and everything, you just put your mind to it," Cargill said.

Cargill and Belair are among the most powerful female superstars on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how the duo carries on after winning the titles, considering both of them have been singles competitors for most of their wrestling careers.