Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, and more WWE stars react to AJ Lee's stunning update

Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, and more WWE Superstars have reacted to AJ Lee's impressive update today on social media. The veteran has not wrestled since teaming up with Naomi and former star of the company, Paige (Saraya in AEW), to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins on the March 30, 2015 edition of RAW.

AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) took to her Instagram today to share a stunning update. She was cast in Sacramento, a film starring Michael Cera and Kristen Stewart that was released on June 8. Lee attended the premiere of the movie and said it was the only thing that could get her away from playing the video game, Baldur's Gate 3.

"Sacramento world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival peeled me away from Baldur’s Gate for a night," she wrote.



AEW interviewer Renee Paquette (formerly known as Renee Young in WWE), Jade Cargill, Zelina Vega, Lisa Marie, and many more stars reacted to Lee's post on Instagram today. You can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

Stars react to AJ Lee's update on Instagram.

Britt Baker wants to see former WWE star AJ Lee come out of retirement

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker has shared that she would love for AJ Lee to come out of retirement one day.

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling after seven years away on the second edition of AEW Rampage in 2021. He is married to AJ Lee in real life and many fans have been pushing for the former champion to return as well. Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling did not go as planned and he was fired by the promotion last August. However, the controversial star returned to WWE after a decade away at Survivor Series last November in Chicago.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview in 2022, Britt Baker shared that she looked up to AJ Lee on her journey to becoming a professional wrestler. She added Lee had done so much for women's wrestling and she hoped she returned to the ring.

"I think you have to ask her that, not me. I think I would love to see AJ Lee in the ring again. She did so much for women’s wrestling and I think there’s so much more that she can do, even if she doesn’t know that there are so many girls that still look up to her, myself included," said Baker. [from 01:18 onward]



AJ served as an executive producer and color commentator in WOW Women of Wrestling before departing the promotion last year. Only time will tell if the 37-year-old ever returns to WWE.

