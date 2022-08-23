Roman Reigns could finally be dethroned by 6-time Champion according to Jerry Lawler

According to Jerry 'The King' Lawler, a top WWE star could realistically defeat Roman Reigns in a singles match without outside interference.

On September 3, The Tribal Chief is set to put his gold on the line against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. As it will mark WWE's first major stadium event in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992, many fans expect The Scottish Warrior to win.

Speaking on The SmackDown LowDown, Lawler put his faith in McIntyre ahead of the high-profile showdown:

"Honestly, I know Roman Reigns is great. I know he has been dominant. But, right now, in my mind, if you just have the two of them one-on-one — I would have to put my Euros on Drew McIntyre."

Although Reigns seems unstoppable, the company has also put McIntyre through several challenges to mold him into a legitimate threat against The Tribal Chief. Thus far, The Scottish Warrior has won the WWE Championship (x2), Tag Team Championship (x2), Intercontinental Championship (x1), and NXT Championship (x1).

More recently, he even got the better of his upcoming opponent in a brawl during SmackDown.

Jerry Lawler comments on The Usos' status for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Jimmy and Jey Uso have helped their cousin win several times to ensure The Bloodline's dominance in WWE. However, they were not by his side for the latest episode of SmackDown in Canada.

Explaining their absence, Sami Zayn said that the twins experienced some "trouble at the border." Jerry Lawler speculated on whether Jimmy and Jey could encounter another issue when WWE heads to the UK for Clash at the Castle:

"The Bloodline [The Usos] had trouble getting through customs tonight in Canada. Let's face it — they're gonna have to go through customs again to get into the United Kingdom. So, you know, it may turn out to be one-on-one, and if it is, I'm going with Drew McIntyre. He can do it."

While Jimmy and Jey Uso did not appear on last week's SmackDown, Sami Zayn received more attention from Reigns. He also came to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's aid at a recent live event, and you can read more about it here.

Can Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre if The Usos do not interfere? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below!

