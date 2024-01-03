"Jey knew it" - WWE Universe react to potential ramifications of nasty spot on RAW: Day 1

WWE Superstar Jey Uso teamed up with an old foe to fight a common enemy on RAW: Day 1.

The rivalry between New Day and The Usos in the last decade is well documented. However, Main Event Jey, now a changed man, joined Kofi Kingston this past Monday night to wrestle Imperium.

While they scored a win, it came at the expense of an unforeseen injury. Giovanni Vinci was on the receiving end of a dropkick by Kingston, after which he could not get up to make a tag. The referee wisely stopped the contest.

Expand Tweet

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen where things go from here for Imperium. The duo have been teasing a potential split for weeks now. Meanwhile, Gunther was off television as his baby boy was born a few days ago.

Giovanni Vinci addresses RAW: Day 1 incident; Jey Uso's match with Ludwig Kaiser gets critiqued

Following Monday Night RAW, Giovanni Vinci took to social media, stating that he is fine. Furthermore, he thanked the WWE Universe in Italian for their concern.

Expand Tweet

As for Jey Uso, who had an impressive 2023, in which he contended for both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins' world titles, Bill Apter believes he is still not at a main event level.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the renowned journalist feels that the moniker of Main Event does not work for Jey Uso when the latter is getting "murdered" by a star like Ludwig Kaiser on the December 18 edition of the red brand.

"I don't see that. When Jey Uso was on RAW last night... It was a good match. But Main Event Jey Uso, to me, did not seem like 'Main Event' Jey Uso. He got murdered in a lot of that match. He really did. I don't see him as a choice for the rumble."

You can watch the full video above as Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone discuss plenty of other topics, from the possibility of a shocking Royal Rumble winner to a one-on-one feud between AJ Styles and LA Knight, among other things.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Imperium's run on WWE RAW thus far? Sound off in the comments section below!

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.