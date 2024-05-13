Jey Uso arrives at WWE RAW with family member in tow

Jey Uso has arrived for tonight's episode of WWE RAW in South Carolina with a special guest. The former Bloodline member will be squaring off against Ilja Dragunov in the second round of the King of the Ring (KOTR) Tournament tonight.

Drew McIntyre was set to battle The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor last week in the first round of the KOTR Tournament. However, The Scottish Warrior was not medically cleared to compete and Uso was named as his replacement. Main Event Jey defeated Bálor last week but has a tall task in front of him tonight in Ilja Dragunov. His son has accompanied him for tonight's show.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, the Stamford-based promotion shared a video of Jey Uso arriving at the arena with his son and you can check out the video in the post below.

Jey Uso challenged Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this month at WWE Backlash in France. The veteran put forth a good showing but came up short due to interference by The Judgment Day members.

WWE veteran picks 29-year-old to win King of the Ring over Jey Uso

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has shared that Jey Uso would be a good pick to win this year's King of the Ring Tournament. However, he believes that Carmelo Hayes would be a better choice.

Hayes was selected in the first round of this year's WWE Draft by SmackDown. He defeated Baron Corbin this past Friday night to advance in the KOTR Tournament. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the wrestling veteran shared why he would prefer to see Hayes win the tournament over Uso.

"I got two choices, and I don't wanna put them in any particular order. Yeet [Jey Uso] is really getting over. This could put him over the top. But I am also looking at this as you know, putting on my booker hat, he doesn't need to win it... The new kid [Carmelo Hayes]... Hayes. You wanna put a rocket under somebody bro. And you know bro, this guy is very really like Elix Skipper like, where he could be cocky and you know, wear that banner and be able to cut good promos," said Russo. [From 01:50 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Ilja Dragunov picked up an impressive victory over Ricochet during his RAW debut last week to advance in the KOTR Tournament. It will be fascinating to see who will be advancing to the next round later tonight on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback