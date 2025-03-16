Jey Uso chooses top WWE Superstar over Roman Reigns

Blood is thicker than water when it comes to The OG Bloodline. However, WWE Superstar Jey Uso has chosen a non-family member over his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Ad

The YEET Master is preparing for the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 41. He will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in a rematch from Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. Ahead of the bout, Jey Uso spoke to The Sun, where he was asked to pick a superstar out of two. During the game, Jey picked Rhea Ripley over Sami Zayn, Dominik Mysterio, and Reigns.

While Jey snubbed Zayn and Mysterio, those aren't blood like Reigns.

Ad

Trending

Check out the excerpt from his interview below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gunther sends a stern warning to Jey Uso ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther has vowed to end Jey Uso's in-ring career at The Show of Shows this year. The Ring General said that The YEET Master made the biggest mistake of his career by picking him as his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

"The greatest mistake he's ever made. His career is gonna end at WrestleMania. And he can look into his future as a server at his favorite Waffle House," said Gunther.

Ad

Jey Uso is brimming with confidence as he defeated Grayson Waller on Monday Night RAW this week. However, his issues with A-Town Down Under are far from over.

The OG Bloodline member will lock horns with Theory in a singles match on RAW next week. Gunther will likely be lurking around to launch another sneak attack on the fan-favorite star.

The Imperium leader laid out Jey following his win over Waller this past Monday. The Alpha Academy was surprisingly nowhere to be seen.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Will Jey get unexpected help from his twin brother, Jimmy Uso? WWE teased inserting him into the storyline when Gunther reached out to Big Jim on SmackDown and asked him to talk to Jey Uso about backing out of his WrestleMania 41 match. However, Jimmy turned him down and said Jey would end his reign at The Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback