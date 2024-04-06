Jey Uso gives his brother a new nickname ahead of WWE WrestleMania clash

Jey Uso has given his brother a hilarious new nickname ahead of their clash at WWE WrestleMania XL. The two brothers have become mortal enemies since Jey Uso departed The Bloodline last year.

Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother and cost him his chance to dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. He has continued to be a thorn in Main Event Jey's side and even interfered in his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther last month on WWE RAW.

In an interview with ESPN ahead of their singles match at WrestleMania, Jey Uso noted that his brother was jealous of his success and gave him a new nickname.

"Yeah. 100%. Why wouldn't he be? My merch is off the roof here Uce. Man, Jealous Jimmy is what I'm going to call him. Jealous Jim. Big Jealous Jim," he said. [From 03:41 - 04:00]

You can check out the interview below:

WWE star Jimmy Uso claims he created the "Yeet" chant

Jimmy Uso was certainly not a fan of his brother calling him jealous. He then fired back by claiming that he was the one who created the iconic "Yeet" catchphrase that is beloved by the WWE Universe.

During their interview on ESPN, Jey Uso was asked if he was shocked that WWE fans liked the "Yeet!" chant. This was what he had to say:

"You know what Uce, it did because I was surpsided how everyone caught on to it," said Jey Uso. [From 04:14 - 04:20]

Jimmy Uso then interrupted and demanded the interviewer ask his brother who came up with the catchphrase. Jey Uso noted that his brother would say himself and Jimmy claimed that he was the one who created it. He said it was a noise he would make while slapping his brother in the face when they were younger.

"Because it was me. From this right hand when I wack and I said 'Yeet!'. About five years old, maybe four or five," said Jimmy Uso. [From 04:25 - 04:36]

Jey Uso has previously stated that a match against his brother at WrestleMania would be a dream for him. Only time will tell which Uso emerges victorious at the promotion's biggest show of the year this weekend.

