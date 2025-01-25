Jey Uso issues four-word message ahead of WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity

WWE Superstars are marching forward on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Jey Uso made his bittersweet 'Mania singles debut last year with a win over his brother, but now he's looking for a much bigger win for his legacy and WWE future. Uso just issued another prediction and message ahead of an upcoming title match.

Main Event Jey previously leveled a significant prediction for 2025. The younger Uso is hoping to secure a spot at WrestleMania 41 as the World Heavyweight Champion, but first, Gunther must be dethroned. After weeks of back-and-forth, the Austrian grappler will lock up with the San Francisco native at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio, Texas, this weekend.

The Ring General will not leave SNME as World Heavyweight Champion, according to Jey. The real-life Bloodline member took to his Instagram Stories today to share his all-caps excitement ahead of the match with Gunther at SNME tomorrow. Jey needed just four words, one emoji, and one hashtag to make things clear.

"IT'S FRIYAY.. TOMORROW SATURDAY. [fire emoji] #THENEW," Jey Uso wrote in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Jey Uso's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Jey Uso on Instagram)

SNME will mark the 15th singles bout between Gunther and Jey. The Imperium boss has won both of their televised one-on-one matches in 2024. Uso has won just two out of their non-televised live event bouts and dark matches, while Gunther has won 11. The series is at 13-2, with the champion leading.

Updated lineup for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVIII

World Wrestling Entertainment will invade Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, tomorrow night for the first Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025, airing live at 8 pm ET on NBC and Peacock. Below is the updated lineup:

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Royal Rumble Contract Signing for Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens; Shawn Michaels to moderate

The 39th SNME is scheduled for May 24, and SNME XL for July 12. No locations have been announced, but the July date will see WWE run head-to-head against AEW All In: Texas. The May date could end up putting SNME against AEW Double Or Nothing.

