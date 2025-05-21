Jey Uso receives heartfelt gift from young WWE fan; welcomes him to The Bloodline

Jey Uso received a heartfelt gift from a young WWE fan and welcomed him to The Bloodline. The 39-year-old will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Main Event Jey shared a heartfelt video featuring a young fan named Amir today on social media. The fan presented him with a necklace and then hilariously asked if he could become a member of The Bloodline because he was Hawaiian. Uso agreed to let Amir into The Bloodline, and you can check out the heartwarming video in the Instagram post below.

"This is Amir. My damn dawg. Aura fs. He was tatted too!🔥" wrote Uso.

The winner of the World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul this Saturday will go on to defend the title against Gunther on the June 9 edition of WWE RAW. Jey Uso defeated Gunther via submission at WrestleMania 41 to capture the title.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals that he is proud of The Usos

Wrestling legend Rikishi recently opened up about The Usos and revealed that he was proud of them.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 59-year-old noted that Jimmy and Jey Uso only needed an opportunity to showcase what they were capable of, and he was very proud of their accomplishments in WWE.

"I never put a height of expectations on those boys. You know through this business and the way they were taught a lot... All they wanted was an opportunity. They were already athletes before they came in here. But they had to figure it out, because once they came through like us and Yoko (Yokozuna) and when you don't have your mentors around to kind of show you the way, [Learning] the ropes. You gotta figure that out on your own. I can only say for 17 years, I am very proud." [From 3:56 onwards]

You can check out the legend's comments in the video below:

Karrion Kross recently explained his issue with Logan Paul being given major matches over WWE stars who have dedicated their lives to the craft. It will be interesting to see if The Maverick can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event.

