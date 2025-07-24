Jey Uso sends cryptic message to Roman Reigns after accepting The OTC's WWE SummerSlam offer

WWE Superstar Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a cryptic message to Roman Reigns. The Yeet Master and the OTC are all set to team up at SummerSlam 2025.On this week's RAW, Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman for his betrayal at WrestleMania 41. The Original Bloodline leader took several shots at his former Wiseman, saying that he did not play a role in elevating his family's storyline, calling him a &quot;dumba**.&quot;After this, Reigns buried Bron Breakker on the microphone before hitting him with a Superman Punch. A brawl broke out between Roman, Bron, and Bronson Reed, which saw the OTC being outnumbered. Jey Uso then made a surprise appearance, coming to his cousin's aid.Following the show, Roman Reigns took to Instagram to ask The Yeet Master to trust him one more time and team up with him against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam 2025. Uso then replied to Reigns and accepted his proposal. WWE later made this match official.Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, Jey Uso took to his Instagram Stories to upload a cryptic post. The former World Heavyweight Champion uploaded a picture of himself, with singer Sean Paul's I'm in love with you track playing in the background.The Yeet Master sent a cryptic message, seemingly directed at Roman Reigns, by choosing the chorus of Sean Paul's song, which describes intense love amid hardships or emotional turmoil, referencing the ups and downs in their relationship on WWE TV. Jey also seemingly indicated that, although Reigns drives him crazy, he was still his Tribal Chief.&quot;Though you make me holler, though you make me sweat. I can't get your tenderness. Still, I can't get you off my mind. What is it about you, baby? A just di dutty, dutty love,&quot; the song's lyrics.Check out his Instagram Story below:Paul Heyman reacted to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso teaming up for WWE SummerSlamAfter Jey Uso accepted Roman Reigns' proposal, Paul Heyman took to X/Twitter to make the match official, revealing that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed had accepted the OTC and The Yeet Master's challenge for SummerSlam 2025.&quot;As per the exclusive report on @TMZ this morning, it’s not only official, it’s biblical! @WWE #SummerSlam, August 2nd &amp; 3rd at @MetLifeStadium. The biggest event of the Summer just got exponentially bigger!&quot; Heyman wrote.Check out his post below:It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at The Biggest Party of The Summer.