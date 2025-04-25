Jey Uso sends an interesting message to Gunther after reports of him being removed from WWE RAW

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso recently took to social media to send a one-word message to Gunther following Monday Night RAW. The Ring General was involved in a controversial segment on the red brand.
At WrestleMania 41, Jey Uso locked horns with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Yeet Master emerged victorious after The Ring General shockingly tapped out.
On this week's WWE RAW, the Imperium leader was furious at Michael Cole for mentioning that he tapped out to Uso. The former Intercontinental Champion attacked Cole before choking out Pat McAfee, who tried to stand up for his colleague. Following this controversial segment on RAW, reports emerged that Gunther could be removed from the red brand and head to SmackDown.
The Ring General recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself sitting at a casino table. In the post's caption, Gunther wrote that he was born to stand out at any table.
This post caught Jey Uso's attention, and he left an interesting comment on it. The Yeet Master made his feelings clear for his rival with a fire emoji, revealing that he had a lot of respect for Gunther.
"Respect 🔥," he commented.
Wrestling veteran believes Gunther tapping out at WWE WrestleMania 41 was good for Jey Uso
During a recent edition of the Ariel Helwani Show, former TNA President Scott D'Amore said Jey Uso needed the win at WWE WrestleMania 41 by making Gunther tap out.
D'Amore added that the spot cemented The Yeet Master as a top star in the business.
"Gunther has been booked extremely strong through his entire run there. Jey is an organic babyface. It's that Bryan Danielson, it's that Joe Hendry, and I really think that Jey needed that win and that tap out. It really kind of cements the legitimacy of it. He got Gunther to blink in that in ring on TV there a couple weeks ago. He showed that he had no fear, and we saw really for the first time some real cracks in the armor of Gunther. I liked it. It's different. I think that in 2025, tap outs are a completely acceptable finish to matches. I think when used right, they add to matches," D'Amore said.
It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Gunther's future on WWE RAW.