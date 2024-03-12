Jey Uso sends one-word message to WWE star following RAW

Jey Uso has delivered a one-word message to a WWE star following this week's edition of RAW in Houston, Texas. The former Bloodline member made a WrestleMania challenge during last night's show.

Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother during the Tribal Combat match at SummerSlam 2023. Jey left The Bloodline after his brother turned his back on him and switched to WWE RAW.

Main Event Jey has become a singles star now, but his past still haunts him. However, the veteran has an incredible connection with the WWE Universe, and commentator Pat McAfee highlighted that with his post following RAW. McAfee shared a video of the crowd going crazy during Uso's entrance last night, and the former champion responded by saying his "YEET" catchphrase.

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso recently interfered in his brother's Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther on RAW, which cost him the title opportunity. Last night on the red brand, Jey Uso challenged his brother to a match at WrestleMania 40.

Jey Uso comments on potentially facing his brother at WWE WrestleMania

Jey Uso recently shared why he believes his storyline with his brother will be different from every other angle heading into the biggest show of the year.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Uso discussed possibly squaring off against his brother at WrestleMania. The YEET Master claimed that their storyline was going to be real and noted it would be different from anything else on the show:

"Personally, I'm a little kid all over again. Hopefully it's me and Jimmy at WrestleMania. If it is, I'm a little kid. It's going to be so easy. We're just going to do what we do all the time. What I'm most excited about is the lead up, the promos. I love talking. I'm trying to talk. You thought you had emotion in the Bloodline storyline with me and Roman, and me and Sami, watch me and my twin go at it. Ya'll are going to be like, 'They are 100% real.' That's what is going to make it fire. It's going to be real. I'm excited to pump that out to the fans and give them that. It'll be different from every other angle," said Jey Uso. [H/T: Fightful]

The Usos were once a dominant tag team in WWE, but friction within The Bloodline caused them to separate. It will be interesting to see if they decide to reunite as a tag team sometime down the line.